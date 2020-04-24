SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers taper off this evening as low pressure continues to move away from southern New England. Overcast will gradually break up with skies turning partly cloudy through midnight and mostly clear through sunrise Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s tonight, then once skies clear, they fall to near freezing by dawn.
High pressure builds for Saturday, giving us a beautiful day across western Mass! Temperatures will be the big story as they climb into the lower and middle 60s, but we will also see a lot of sunshine and breezes remain light. One of the better weather days of April for sure. Unfortunately, this lovely weather won't linger as rain returns Sunday.
Our next storm system is on the way for Sunday & Monday. Clouds increase Saturday night and showers get going close to Noon Sunday. Temperatures will get stuck in the 40s to near 50 and breezes increase out of the East. A secondary low pressure will develop along the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday night and pass just southeast of Nantucket through Monday morning. As this occurs, colder air will get pulled into the high terrain, changing rain to snow. Amounts are still uncertain at this time, but accumulation in western Franklin, western Hampshire and northern Berkshire counties is possible. Rain continues into Monday afternoon for most.
Low pressure will exit late Monday and clouds may linger into Tuesday as an upper level low slowly departs as well. Tuesday is looking dry and cool with highs in the 50s. By Wednesday, high pressure will bring temps to around 60 with dry weather lasting throughout the day. Clouds increase Wednesday evening and showers roll in overnight. Rain is likely Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms and downpours.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
