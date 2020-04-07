SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will remain mostly sunny and pleasant with just a few decorative clouds. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 60's. There will be a gusty breeze up to 20 mph from time to time, which will keep the brush fire threat elevated into the early evening.
An are of low pressure will move our way and will bring showers late tonight into tomorrow morning morning. Less than a 1/4" of an inch of rain is expected. Rain will end in the morning with some sun possible in the afternoon. It will be cooler tomorrow with highs closer to normal for April, in the mid-50's.
Another system will move our way on Thursday with low pressure passing to our north. Rain becomes likely around lunch-time as a cold front moves into western Mass. We will see a breezy, damp and cool afternoon with periods of rain. Behind the cold front, skies partially clear for Friday. Low pressure strengthens significantly to our northeast, keeping western Mass chilly and windy. Only a few rain showers and hill town snow showers are expected here, but Maine is looking at a potential blizzard! Winds around here could gust over 40 mph on Friday as this storm deepens in the Gulf of Maine.
High pressure returns for the weekend bringing sunshine and seasonable temperatures for Saturday. It will be a lot less windy with highs in the low to mid 50's. A southwesterly flow kicks in Sunday, which may help bring temps up to around 60. Easter is looking nice at this point with rain holding off until Sunday night into Monday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
