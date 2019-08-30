SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure continues to build into New England tonight, keeping skies mostly clear. Dew points and temperatures continue to fall and will be in the lower to middle 50s by dawn.
Saturday will be a top 10 weather day with sunshine, some scattered clouds, a nice breeze, and low dew points. High pressure will stay in control throughout the day, but as it moves to our northeast, more clouds drift in Saturday night and Sunday.
Clouds increase Sunday, but the day looks dry and mild with highs in the 70s. An approaching warm front and upper level disturbance will bring showers close by Sunday night and dew points will rise. Labor Day looks muggy and damp with showers expected in the morning. There is a low risk for thunderstorms later in the day, but severity will depend on where the warm front ends up. We will keep you posted.
Warm and humid weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, then dry, cooler air follows behind the front for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday look dry, but high clouds from hurricane Dorian may be around depending on the track. There is still a lot of uncertainty on Dorian's track, so stay tuned for updates!
