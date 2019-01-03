SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A quick-moving, fairly weak system will pass by early this morning with a period of light snow and flurries for western Mass.
Light snow and flurries will not last long however will persist through the morning commute. Temperatures will be near freezing. Untreated roads may become snow covered. We can expect just some coatings to about 1" in a couple of spots. Northern Franklin, Berkshire county north of route 2 could see a little over 1”. South of the Mass Pike there may be a mix or some raindrops mixing in before ending by 9 am.
Low pressure quickly moves east this morning. Skies turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny and wind out of the northwest will pick up, drying things out. Temperatures reach into the low to middle 40s in the valley this afternoon.
Tomorrow will also be a mild, dry day with highs approaching the mid-to upper 40s with sunshine. It will be a nice way to end the workweek.
Our next storm tracks out of the southwest with mainly rain on the way for Saturday in southern New England. Some cold air damming may occur, keeping precip freezing rain or sleet for a few hours Saturday morning. Overall, rain looks light for us. The heaviest rain will be to our south. We turn breezy and dry for Sunday and chillier Monday. Another low moving in from the west may bring us our first chance for accumulating snow since November for Tuesday-one to watch.
