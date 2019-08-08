SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a busy weather day Wednesday across western Mass with numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Wind damage was spotty across the Pioneer valley, resulting in downed trees and power outages, especially in Southampton and Easthampton.
There is the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and early evening, but it will not be anywhere to the extent or strength as yesterday.
It's been a humid start to the day,and today will be a muggy and warm day ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures end up in the middle 80s for most with dew points in the middle 60s. The afternoon will be partly sunny before the cold front kicks off those showers and storms.
Behind the cold front, a shot of cooler, drier air spills into New England through the weekend. For western Mass, Friday and Saturday will be breezy with a northwest wind gusting up to 25mph. Strong high pressure will lead to some good sunshine. Meanwhile, northern New England will have more showers to deal with. Low dew points in the 40s and 50s expected through Monday!
Our next cold front will move into New England early next week. Monday looks seasonable and quiet weather-wise with sun and clouds. The showers and storms should be confined to Tuesday afternoon. Low pressure moving along that boundary will bring rain chances and higher humidity back to western Mass by Wednesday.
