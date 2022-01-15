SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Wind Chill Warning for western Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin Counties and Berkshire County through noon Saturday.
Wind Chill Advisory for central/eastern Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin Counties through noon Saturday.
With the departing coastal storm to our east and strong high pressure to our northwest, we will continue getting gusty breezes out of the north through midday Saturday. Wind chills before sunrise are well in the -10 to -20 range and Warnings and Advisories last into Saturday afternoon. Some wind chills may be even to the -30 mark in parts of the Berkshires as wind gusts stick around 20-25mph for the first half of Saturday.
High pressure continues to build Saturday, keeping our weather mostly sunny, very dry and frigid. Highs only get into the teens for most with wind chills hovering close to 0 most of the day as a breeze will slowly taper off, but be quite noticeable throughout much of the day.
Sunday begins very cold with temperatures possibly falling below 0 thanks to lighter wind and clear skies. Most of the day looks sunny and quiet with seasonably cold temperatures in place. Our next storm system, a powerful nor’easter, will be moving up the eastern US.
Snow moves into western Mass close to midnight and will fall heavily overnight. By sunrise, snow should be mixing with sleet and changing to rain in the valley. Sleet may mix in across the hills and Berkshires as well. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for Berkshire County, Franklin County and western Hampden and Hampshire Counties for late Sunday night into Monday for heavy snow. Strong wind gusts of 35-55mph are also possible on Monday with this intense storm system.
Snow totals should end up around 3-6 inches for the valley and 6-12 inches for the hill towns and Berkshires. Some high spots in the northern hills and southern Green Mountains may see more than a foot.
High pressure returns Tuesday with dry weather, but breezes continue along with below normal temperatures. A weak cold front will bring a chance for spotty rain and snow showers Wednesday.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
