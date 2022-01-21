SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A dry stretch of weather is with us through the weekend though temperatures will be running below normal for this time of year. Our next shot for some snow will come with a clipper system headed our way on Tuesday.
Temperatures are starting out in the single digits this morning under a mainly clear sky. A gusty Northwesterly breezy up to 25 mph will drop wind chills well below zero by morning. In fact, A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the hills and Berkshires until 9am this morning, where wind chills will be as low as -20!
Today will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the teens to near 20. Fortunately the wind will be lighter tomorrow afternoon but wind chills will still be in the single digits. Bundle up if you have any plans to be outside.
A coastal storm will pass out-to-sea missing us this weekend. The forecast all of the heavy precipitation will remain offshore. Flurries and light snow showers may make it up to eastern Mass the Cape and Islands Saturday afternoon with a Northeasterly flow of the Atlantic. For us, the weekend will be dry and cold. High pressure will be close by on Saturday so we should see a decent amount of sunshine along with a lighter breeze. Temps near 0 in the morning will reach into the middle 20's in the afternoon.
A weak Clipper system will bring us a few more clouds on Sunday, along with a few flurries. Highs reach near 30. Monday will be breezy and cold with temps in the 20's as another surge of cold moves in behind the departing Clipper.
A broad weak area of low pressure may bring us milder temps but also some light snow on Tuesday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this part of the forecast so check back through the weekend.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
