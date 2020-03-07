SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A powerful ocean storm will pull away from southern New England today but we will still deal with blustery conditions to start off the weekend. A big warm up is on the way for early next week
This morning, low pressure well southeast of Nantucket continues to strengthen and move quickly northeast. Gusty wind is likely for everyone across New England, with the highest gusts of 60+mph for the Cape and Islands where a High Wind Warning is in effect until noon. Here in western Mass, some northerly wind gusts of 20-30mph are likely Saturday morning and afternoon. Clouds decrease early and skies turn sunny, but we stay chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40. The combination of the gusty breeze and the dry conditions will lead to an elevated brush fire risk this afternoon.
A ridge of high pressure begins building back into the Northeast tonight. We will still see a cold night with clear skies in place and wind becoming light. Lows Sunday morning should fall into the low 20s for most. By Sunday afternoon, warmer air wins and highs return to the lower and middle 50s.
Our week will begin with a full-on taste of spring as a strong southwesterly flow brings temperatures well into the 60s! We will have a bit of a breeze around plus partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase Monday night and a few rain showers are possible late Tuesday with a passing cold front. Temperatures still get to around 60 Tuesday afternoon! We turn cooler Wednesday and Thursday, but look mainly dry at this time.
***Don't forget to set you clocks forward tonight before you go to bed! We shift back to Daylight Saving Time. We lose an hour of sleep but the sun will also be setting an hour later. Sunset Sunday at 6:49pm. ***
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
