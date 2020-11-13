SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Any lingering showers or drizzle will exit this afternoon and skies gradually clear out tonight. Temperatures drop into the 30s with lows around freezing for many with lighter breezes by sunrise. Areas of fog may form overnight as well as some patchy clouds.
Sunshine returns Saturday as high pressure builds to our south. Expect a seasonably cool day with highs in the 40s to near 50 in the lower valley. Breezes out of the northwest will gist to 20mph at times and some scattered clouds will develop in the hill towns with even a few random flurries. Dry, chilly weather will continue into the evening with a cold night of 20s ahead.
High pressure moves offshore Sunday, shifting wind out of the south-southwest. Temperatures should hit low to middle 50s in the early afternoon with increasing high clouds. Our next cold front is on the way and will bring a chance for showers by the mid-afternoon. Rain will spread out across southern New England Sunday evening and night along with increasing breezes out of the south. As the front comes through, we may get some isolated wind gusts of 30-40mph along with some downpours. Rain ends late Sunday night.
We remain blustery to start the week with 25-35mph wind gusts on Monday. It’s looking like a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and near normal temperatures. A deepening trough will allow colder air to build into New England Monday night through Thursday and high temperatures should end up in the 30s to low 40s each day, with Wednesday looking the coldest. An upper level disturbance will move through Tuesday with spotty rain and snow showers along with gusty breezes.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
