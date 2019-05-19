SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a spectacular day yesterday to kick off the weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. While today will not feature as much sun, it will be another warm day to close out the weekend.
Another warm front approaches the region this morning with clouds and a threat for a shower or two. In the upper levels, a ridge builds into the Northeast, bringing another warm afternoon with mainly dry conditions, but not as much sun and breezy with a south wind. Temperatures warm into the lower and middle 70s with dew points rising through the 50s.
It might feel a little muggy Sunday night into Monday as dew points climb into the 60s. There could be a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm tonight as a line of thunderstorms tries to move into western Mass from New York State. Temperatures Monday should top off in the upper 70s and even some lower 80s are possible if we can clear the clouds and work in enough sunshine! We will have a good southwesterly breeze throughout the day. A cold front will sweep through in the evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will have to watch for a strong to severe storm potential here. The main threat with any thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon would be strong winds and hail.
Dry, more seasonable air returns Tuesday to Thursday with highs back to the 60s and lower 70s. It will be coolest Tuesday and blustery with a northwest breeze on the backside of departing low pressure. Wednesday looks nice with some sunshine, then another warm and cold front come into our area Thursday with more clouds and shower chances.
