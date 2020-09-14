SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A dry cold front moving through is bringing some clouds this morning but sunshine will return by this afternoon and stick around through the middle of the week.
It's a mild and a bit of a muggy start this morning. But by lunch time, we will have sunny skies that stick with us for the remainder of the day. With the passing of the front, it will be breezy with north/northwesterly winds between 5-15 mph. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s this afternoon. Under clear skies tonight lows drop back into the lower 40s.
There is a High Surf Advisory in place for the coast courtesy of offshore swells from Hurricane Paulette, currently a category 1 hurricane just off the coast of Bermuda. No land impact risks for us locally, but potentially dangerous rip currents and high seas are expected along Massachusetts and Rhode Island coastlines through 8pm on Tuesday. Be mindful if headed to the beach on Monday or Tuesday in particular if participating in water related activities such as swimming, surfing boating or fishing.
Comfortable dew points and dry conditions stick with us throughout the beginning of the week. However, a trough digging into New England will bring a shot of cooler air for Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday. Temperatures Tuesday will likely not climb out of the upper 60's. Some of our colder locations could see overnight lows dip into the upper 30's at the start of this week.
Another cold front moves through Thursday/Friday bringing us the chance for some showers. We will continue monitoring the potential for that system as it draws closer. But, overall a quiet, dry seasonable week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity on tap!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
