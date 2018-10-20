SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It's going to be a mild but breezy start to the weekend. A passing cold front brings a few spots showers this afternoon into this evening followed by windy and chilly conditions tomorrow.
This morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. We will see some breaks of sun later this morning and into the afternoon. As a cold front approaches we could also see a few spot showers this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will top out in the lower 60s, but it will be breezy with southwesterly winds between 10-15 mph with some higher gusts.
Colder air will descend tonight across southern New England, but temperatures stay above freezing through Sunday morning. It will be breezy though, so expect some colder wind chills in the 20s and 30s. We stay breezy Sunday with highs in the 40s and sunshine. High pressure will continue to build, allowing for lighter wind by Sunday night.
Our next frost chance will come Sunday night into Monday morning with temps in the 20s and low 30s possible. We should keep a fair sky for viewing the Orionids too! Temps remain below normal much of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s through Friday. Shower chances creep in Monday night and Tuesday morning with a passing Clipper system, but not much is expected. Mid to late week is trending dry and sunny for now.
Today: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers. Breezy. Highs: 60-64
Tonight: Evening showers possible. Partly cloudy. Lows: 34-38
Tomorrow: Becoming sunny, windy and chilly. Highs: 43-47
