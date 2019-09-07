SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cloudy and breezy start to the weekend with temperatures in the 50s. While we will see an increase in sunshine this afternoon we will remain a bit breezy through the afternoon as Dorian continues to move away from southern New England.
Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for Cape Cod and the Islands.
Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon and temperatures end up in the low 70s. A cool but pleasant day overall though it will be breezy with winds out of the northeast between 10-15 mph with some higher gusts. Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with an isolated sprinkle possible. Lows tonight fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
We'll have less wind for Sunday and it will still pretty nice as high pressure builds at the surface and a trough sits overhead. Monday and Tuesday look dry, pleasant and cool as well but with lots of sunshine. A southerly flow develops Tuesday, bringing in more clouds and humidity with and a chance for rain by Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.