Hurricane Dorian's impacts will be very minor for western Mass, especially compared to eastern Mass, the Cape, and Islands. Rain is expected overnight as the wind picks up. Most of the rain will fall during night before gradual clearing Saturday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cloudy and breezy start to the weekend with temperatures in the 50s. While we will see an increase in sunshine this afternoon we will remain a bit breezy through the afternoon as Dorian continues to move away from southern New England. 

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for Cape Cod and the Islands.

Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon and temperatures end up in the low 70s. A cool but pleasant day overall though it will be breezy with winds out of the northeast between 10-15 mph with some higher gusts. Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with an isolated sprinkle possible. Lows tonight fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We'll have less wind for Sunday and it will still pretty nice as high pressure builds at the surface and a trough sits overhead. Monday and Tuesday look dry, pleasant and cool as well but with lots of sunshine.  A southerly flow develops Tuesday, bringing in more clouds and humidity with and a chance for rain by Wednesday. 

