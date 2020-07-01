SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact western Mass this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is likely in any storms that develop and there’s a low risk for small hail and gusty wind. Frequent lightning is also a big risk in today’s storms. While severe weather is not expected, we do run a risk for isolated street flooding due to more heavy rain.
This evening, showers and storms diminish with a few showers possible through midnight. As skies clear out tonight, patchy, dense fog returns across much of the area. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s for most with a few upper 50s in the Berkshires.
The upper level low that has brought several days of soaking rains and thunderstorms finally exits southern New England on Thursday. This will bring us a drier weather day with more sunshine on tap. Temperatures look to get back to the middle and upper 80s with light wind and continued moderate humidity.
Even with the exit of the upper low, our weather remains very summer-like with returning heat and steadily moderate humidity. We remain unsettled as well thanks to a strong ridge building into the western US. While Thursday looks mainly dry with only a low risk for a pop up shower or storm, wet weather chances increase again Friday as a backdoor cold front moves southward.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday with this passing front and we return to seasonable temperatures and high humidity-similar to the last 3 days. High pressure will build Saturday, keeping July 4th fairly nice with slightly lower dew points, seasonable temps and good sunshine!
After a nice Independence Day, Sunday isn’t looking too bad either. We should see a slightly higher rain chance later in the day and it will be a bit hotter and more humid. Our pattern next week will look similar with hotter temperatures, high humidity and a daily threat for showers and storms. A heat wave is looking possible.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.