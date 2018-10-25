SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw another chilly day across western Mass and southern New England with highs in the 40s for most and some in the hills stuck in the 30s! It was another day of gusty NW wind as well, but winds are set to finally relax tonight.
High pressure continues to build into southern New England tonight, allowing for skies to clear out and wind to become light after midnight. With dry air in place, we should get quite cold with lows in the valley approaching mid-20s. After a cold and frosty start, we have a nice day on tap to end the week. Expect some veiled sunshine as high clouds begin moving in from the southwest ahead of an approaching nor’easter and highs around 50 with a much lighter breeze.
A powerful area of low pressure will be moving up the East Coast on Saturday, bringing rain and wind to the Northeast. Rain will move in from the south in the early morning hours on Saturday-likely before the sun is up. Periods of rain may be heavy at times and 1-2 inches could be seen across western Mass. While widespread flooding isn’t expected, some poor drainage area flooding may occur as drains get plugged with foliage. At the start, some in the hill towns and Berkshires may mix with snow and minor accumulations may occur.
Wind will likely be our biggest concern with this nor’easter as northeast winds ramp up Saturday morning. During the day, wind gusts to 30mph are likely and occasional 40-45mph gusts are possible. In the Berkshires, a 50mph gust can’t be ruled out. With coastal storms, the coast usually sees the worst of the wind and the Cape could get gusts to 60mph as well as coastal flooding.
Low pressure will move to our north on Sunday, allowing for a mainly dry day with only slight shower chances mainly in the morning. Another, weaker coastal low spins up and quickly passes by on Monday with likely showers, but it won’t be nearly as windy. Winds do pick up behind this low on Tuesday, which will bring in cooler, drier air. Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry and pretty nice with temps around and possibly creeping above normal as highs approach 60.
