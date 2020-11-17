SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Scattered rain and snow showers look to gradually diminish this evening for the Pioneer Valley, but some flurries could linger throughout the hill towns tonight.
Colder air continues to dive in on gusty northwest winds and temperatures drop into the 20s overnight. Wind will stay close to 10mph overnight with occasional gusts, putting wind chills into the teens and even single digits at times!
A cold front passes through tonight and drier air will move in behind it, clearing skies through dawn. It will be a frigid start to our Wednesday with wind chills in the teens in the morning and 20s in the afternoon. Wind from the northwest will stay around 10-20mph with occasional gusts over 25mph. Our actual high temperature should range from upper 20s in the hills to mid-30s in the lower valley. The one good thing about Wednesday – we will see a lot of sunshine.
High pressure should allow for quieter wind Wednesday night along with clear skies. Temperatures should drop into the teens for much of western Mass with potential for low teens Thursday morning if wind can calm. The record to beat is 14 degrees for Springfield, which we may near.
Wind will shift direction to the southwest Thursday, allowing temperatures to return to the mid-40s. It will be another breezy day with more clouds. Temperatures continue to rise with highs approaching 60 on Friday thanks to the deep trough moving to the east a zonal flow returning to the jet stream. This zonal flow will bring a few fronts through over the next several days-one Friday night and another Monday evening. Our best shot at seeing any rain will be with Monday’s front.
Temperatures will be somewhat of a roller coaster over the next several days with highs warming ahead of a cold front Friday, then cooling behind it. High pressure building to our northeast Sunday will keep things seasonable, then another front approaching Monday will bring temps back to near 60! This up and down with occasional rain kind of pattern looks to continue through Thanksgiving weekend.
