SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Moderate smoke continues to fill the skies today across New England and much of the country actually. This all due to the numerous wildfires that continue to burn in the West. Luckily for us, our air quality isn’t affected much as the smoke plume remains very high up in the atmosphere.
It was a cold morning and a cool afternoon with highs in the 60s, so we will remain chilly this evening and tonight. However, with high pressure moving offshore and our breeze shifting out of the south, tonight shouldn’t be quite as cool as last night. Overnight lows return to the 40s for most with clear skies. Patchy fog is possible in the Connecticut river valley through dawn.
Temperatures and dew points rise a bit Wednesday as our southerly flow increases. Highs return to the lower and middle 70s with good sunshine and less wildfire smoke. Breezes out of the south-southwest will increase and gusts to 20mph are possible in the afternoon. Scattered clouds will return for the afternoon and evening as hurricane Sally moves into the Southeast US.
Temperatures max out on Thursday with highs nearing 80 in the lower valley ahead of an approaching cold front. Dew points will also climb back into the 50s, which is still comfortable, but we may notice some mugginess by the evening. A cold front will cross western Mass Thursday night, bringing in more clouds along with a chance for a shower. Unfortunately, remnants of Sally won’t be reaching southern New England and beneficial rains remain well to our south.
Strong Canadian high pressure will build into the Northeast beginning Friday. Another shot of below normal temperatures will follow and highs stay in the lower to middle 60s from Friday through the weekend! We look breezy Friday and Saturday, then wind may calm by Saturday night, allowing for temperatures to return to the 30s. We may see our first widespread frost potential! Dry, more seasonable weather returns early next week.
