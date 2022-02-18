SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be mostly sunny, cold and blustery with temps slowly falling through the 30's, as low pressure races away. Behind this system it will remain blustery with wind gusts to 30-35 mph from time to time. It will make it feel like it's in the 20's, teens in the hills.
Wind will ease tonight as high pressure passes by. It will be cold with lows down into the lower teens.
An approaching Clipper system will bring gusty winds back tomorrow along with scattered snow showers and even a few snow squalls. We may see a coating to up to 1" in some spots with a bit more in the hills. Quick squalls may bring brief white conditions tomorrow afternoon. Highs will only make it into the middle 30's but it will feel 5-10 degrees colder, especially in the afternoon as the wind picks up. It will be windy and frigid tomorrow evening with wind chills in the single digits. The wind will relax later tomorrow night with lows near 10 by Sunday morning.
Sunday will bring a return to mostly sunny skies, seasonable for mid-February, with highs in the mid to upper 30's, along with a lighter breeze. High pressure will move east Monday, which will swing temperatures back into the lower 50s with continued dry weather. Our next system looks to move in on Tuesday with periods of rain and continued mild temperatures.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.