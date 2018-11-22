SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We got down to 10 degrees this morning breaking the old record for November 22nd of 12 degrees.
Today will remain frigid and blustery, but also bright and sunny. The coldest high temp on record for today is 28 degrees, so we should shatter that record too with temps only reaching on either side of 20 degrees. With continued wind gusts to 30mph, wind chills hover in the single digits to around 0 most of the day.
High pressure moves overhead tonight, allowing wind to become light after midnight. Under a clear sky, temperatures will easily fall to the coldest of the season. Lows in the valley should fall to near 0 and the hills and Berkshires should fall to -10 to 0. degrees by tomorrow morning! The record low tomorrow is 8-which we should also beat easily.
Tomorrow will be a very cold start, but with bright sunshine on tap, we see temps rise quickly through the morning. Wind will be light throughout the day-good for the parade. Highs should reach near 30 in the afternoon. Saturday will be another cold start with temps in the teens and highs climb back to the low 40s by the afternoon. So it will feel much more comfortable.
Clouds increase ahead of our next storm and rain will move in Saturday night. The cold air will retreat in time for our next storm so we are talking all rain for the valley and not snow and or ice. There may be just a few pockets of ice across the hills, but it should be short-lived so even in the hills it's mainly rain.
Sunday-a huge travel day-begins with rain, but we should dry out by late morning. Rain will exit from west to east and temps rise to around 50! it will feel like a heat wave.
- Thanksgiving: Frigid! Blustery & mostly sunny. Highs: 15-22 (WChills: -5 to 10)
- Tonight: Clear and Frigid. Less wind. Lows: 0-6
- Friday: Sunny and cold with light wind. Highs: 22-30
