SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cold, blustery morning! Temperatures are in the 20's but with the wind it feels like it is in the teens and single digits so be sure to layer up!
There will be a few morning clouds around but this afternoon will be mostly sunny. Temperatures don't go up much though, as readings only make it into the lower and middle 20s in the valley. Highs in the hill towns stay in the teens! If you’ve got date night plans for Valentine’s Day, bundle up temperatures quickly fall to the teens and single digits as the wind diminishes.
High pressure takes over tonight, allowing wind to go calm by tomorrow morning and skies to remain clear. This will allow temperatures to free fall overnight. By morning many spots will be below 0. Tomorrow will be sunny with some high, thin clouds moving in during the day. Temperatures will reach into the upper 20's, but with less wind it will feel more comfortable in the afternoon. A weak disturbance passes to our north on Sunday, which will bring in morning clouds and just a few morning flurries. A southerly flow will help temperatures reach back into the lower 40's as skies become sunny in the afternoon.
President’s Day is looking dry with some sunshine mixing with clouds. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than Sunday, but we should still be above normal with highs near 40. Clouds increase Monday night ahead of our next storm, that will arrive on Tuesday. Low pressure will track to our north and west, (Yet again, which means very little if any snow) so we stay on the warmer side of the storm. There may be enough cold air in place for a wintry start, but we should go to all rain quickly as temperatures climb into the lower 40's by Tuesday evening. We dry out Wednesday as colder air moves in for the end of the week. Bad news for snow lovers, there are no snowstorms in sight!
