SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Merry Christmas! It's not a white one for most of us this year but at least there will be no weather concerns as you hit the roads. There may be a few icy spots as but that's about it. Overnight flurries and clouds depart giving way to lots of sunshine later this morning.
This year Christmas will be quiet and seasonable. We'll see lots of sunshine today with temperatures in the 30's.
Dry and chilly but seasonable conditions will stick around for tomorrow and Thursday as well with temperatures in the 30's by day and teens and lower 20's at night.
Out next storm will arrive late Thursday night. However, as this storm pushes east the cold air will once again will retreat into Canada so we are expecting a mainly rain storm. The precipitation may start as a mix early Friday morning but then change to rain during Friday morning. Temperatures will come up into the 40's and even lower 50's by Friday afternoon.
The weekend starts breezy and mild but cold air will move in during the day on Saturday with temperatures falling through the 40's.
On Sunday the colder air will be in place with a wave of low pressure slide south of us. This system may bring us a period of light snow with temperatures in the 30's.
