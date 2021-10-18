SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a cool, breezy and slightly unsettled start to the week with a few showers in the hills and Berkshires today. Highs ended up in the 50s for most, to around 60 in Springfield, but it felt cooler as wind gusted to 25mph out of the northwest.
We keep that breeze tonight, though it will be much lighter. Skies have cleared for many with only scattered clouds here and there. Dew points are well in the 30s, but our temperature shouldn’t fall down those numbers because of the continued breeze, so frost is unlikely. However, if wind can become calm in the valley before sunrise, there is a low chance for some light, patchy frost.
Tuesday morning will be the chilliest of the week as a warm temperature trend returns. We will see a sunnier day thanks to surface high pressure building in, but because low pressure is lingering to our northeast, it will be another blustery day. Wind will again stay steady out of the west-northwest with occasional gusts of 20-30mph. Temperatures return to the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon.
A warmer air mass will begin building in Tuesday night and temperatures climb into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Our overnight temperatures will be a bit milder as well, thanks to rising dew points-though we remain comfortable and dry.
A cold front will approach Thursday and ahead of it, we will see an unseasonably warm day with a bit of humidity. The front will cross Thursday night into Friday morning with a few spotty showers, but most remain dry. The front lingers off the coast Friday and Saturday with a wave of low pressure moving up the boundary. This will bring another chance for a few showers Saturday along with a good amount of cloud cover. An upper level trough returns with cooler temperatures Sunday into early next week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.