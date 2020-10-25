Welcome back to fall! We are starting off this last Sunday in October with temps in the 30s. That is about 25 degrees colder than yesterday morning. Although it will be mainly sunny today, temps are expected to be on the seasonably cool side with highs struggling to reach the mid 50s. Great weather to do any of your last minute fall activities as next Saturday is already Halloween! Clouds will increase overnight with a rising chance for some showers.
The last week of October looks rather chilly and unsettled unfortunately. Monday will be a very raw and showery day with temps in the upper 40s through most of the day with showers around. Only a few tenths of an inch of rain is expected, but it will be very damp all day. Some showers are also possible on Tuesday, but they shouldn't be as widespread.
There looks to be a break in the action Wednesday into Thursday. High may approach 60 with some sun. Don't be fooled though, another batch of rain is likely at the end of the week...
Tropical Storm Zeta has formed in The Gulf of Mexico and likely will make Landfall in LA or TX some point on Wednesday as a Cat 1 hurricane. While much weaker, the storm may combine with another system to bring us a very chilly rain storm later Thursday through Friday. the exact track and timing of the storm is key to how much rain we see. I hate to even say this but some indications point to a few wet snowflakes mixing in at the tail end of the storm later Friday evening! There is plenty of time to track this system and the First Warning Weather Team will have your back all week long.
Good News? As of now, Halloween (Next Saturday) looks t be on the chilly but dry side with highs in the low 50s and lows in the 30s. Bundle the kids up if they are going out safely this year.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.