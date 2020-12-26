SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What a difference a day makes! After one of the warmest and wettest Christmases on record, with between 1-3 inches of rain and temps near 60, today we finally settled back to reality with sunny skies and a chilly winter breeze. That said, you still can expect minor flooding in lowlands by riverbanks due to all of the rain we saw yesterday. Please be mindful if you reside along the Connecticut river or will be near it on Sunday. As for Sunday's weather, expect less wind and slightly warmer temps with highs in the mid-upper 30s. The sun will be shining too so if you dress warmly, it should be a nice day to take a hike or a walk.
The work week may start off with a passing rain or snow shower as a short lived shot of warmer air tries to work in with highs likely making it into the lower 40s. A bit of a breeze and chilly temps by Tuesday with highs only in the low 30s. Temps will bottom out in the teens overnight into Wednesday as well.
Then, all eyes turn to New Years Eve and New Years Day. As crazy as it sounds, a very similar storm that we dealt with on Christmas looks to impact the area Thursday evening into Friday (New Years Day) with heavy rain, strong winds, and very mild temps. Very familiar sounding right? Temps will likely hover around 60 all day to close out 2020. There is still plenty of time to track this system but as of now, it looks very mild, wet, windy and not cold and snowy...
Much colder air floods in as the system wraps up just like it did today. From near 60 on Friday to highs in the 30s come Saturday with a gusty wind and a chance for a passing flurry? And that's how we close out 2020 and likely enter 2021.
