SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Colder, drier air continues to build into New England tonight, which will help bring any lingering snow showers in the hills to an end. We remain brisk with wind out of the northwest around 10-20mph. Temperatures fall into the 20s for most by sunrise, with wind chills in the teens to low 20s.
Though our storm system departs Friday, the upper low will continue to influence our weather for the next several days. Friday will be the coldest day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with a persistent northwesterly breeze. We will see some sun, but also periods of clouds.
Our weather pattern for the next several days featured a block over the North Atlantic. This will help keep an upper low spinning off the New England coast through the mid part of next week. This low will help to keep our upper level flow out of the northwest, which will keep the air aloft chilly. At the surface, high pressure builds and will keep our weather mainly dry.
Saturday and Sunday both look fairly seasonable with highs near 50 Saturday and mid 50s Sunday. An upper level disturbance will bring clouds in Saturday night and half of Sunday, but most look to miss out on any wet weather. Clouds gradually diminish Sunday afternoon.
Scattered clouds will linger much of next week due to the low off the coast. Temperatures look seasonably mild with highs in the 50s to near 60 and we may get breezy at times-especially Monday as the low sneaks westward. Models hint at this pattern breaking later in the week, possibly allowing for slightly warmer temps and a chance for showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.