SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a cool, blustery afternoon, high pressure will build in overhead tonight, allowing wind to become lighter. Overnight winds should drop to around 5mph to calm at times under a mostly clear sky. With dew points remaining in the single digits, our temperatures should fall into the teens and low 20s across western Mass-a cold start Friday morning!
Scattered high clouds ahead of our next storm will increase Friday morning. It will be a chilly, cloudy afternoon with highs in the 40s and a southerly breeze. Showers will head north later in the afternoon and evening as low pressure passes by. Rain should stay light for the most part and taper off early Saturday morning with most picking up a few tenths of an inch.
Colder air will linger in the high terrain Friday and by the evening, rain may fall as freezing rain above 1,000ft. and especially above 1,500 ft. This will lead to a trace to a tenth of an inch of ice on elevated surfaces and some icy spots on roads in the hill towns. Winter Weather Advisories begin 6pm Friday and last through 6am Saturday for western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties.
Our weekend begins breezy with clearing skies on Saturday. An upper level ridge will pass overhead this weekend, allowing temperatures to hit the 60s both Saturday and Sunday and overnight temps stay in the 30s and 40s. We should get some good sunshine, but high clouds increase Sunday ahead of our next weather system.
Our weather pattern remains unsettled next week with another round of rain on tap for Monday. Temperatures may briefly warm on Tuesday with some 60s possible, but a shot of colder air rolls in with an upper level trough mid to late week.
