SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --This morning will continue to feature lots of sunshine with chilly temperatures but not much wind! However, as an upper level disturbance pushes in from the northwest clouds will increase for the afternoon. Temperatures will come up into the middle 40s for the lower valley with a light southwesterly breeze. The upper level wave will bring a chance for light, scattered rain and snow showers this tonight and overnight with no accumulation expected.
An upper level ridge builds into the East for the end of the week, bringing milder air into our region. Temperatures rise into the 50s tomorrow with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. It will be a pleasant afternoon!
Our weather turns rather balmy on Friday as scattered showers move in during the morning and linger throughout the day. A few downpours and rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out either. A southerly breeze will help bring temperatures into the middle and upper 50s perhaps even touching 60 ahead of a strong cold front. The front will pass through western Mass Friday evening, bringing an end to showers for the weekend.
Saturday will be a dry, breezy day with winds out of the west. Temperatures will still reach near 50 with a mix of clouds and sunshine as low pressure continues to move away. Expect some wind if your running the road race but temperatures will be perfect for runners.
A second, dry cold front will pass through late Saturday and usher in some colder air for Sunday-with highs back to the low 40s. High pressure will give us a dry, brisk day with tons of sunshine! Dress in layers for the parade and don't forget the sunscreen.
