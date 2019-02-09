SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a blustery afternoon with winds gusting near 50 mph. All advisories were allowed to expire this afternoon and winds will diminish tonight.
If the winds can lighten enough, some temps in the single digits are possible by Sunday morning. Skies remain mostly clear through early Sunday, then some high clouds drift in during the day. A weak storm system will pass to our south Sunday night, but wet weather should remain out of our area. Monday will be another dry, seasonable day with highs in the middle 30s. High clouds build ahead of our next storm system.
A developing coastal low looks to bring us our next chance for snow on Tuesday. While there are several days to go before this storm arrives and details are still fuzzy, it looks like snow begins in the mid to late afternoon. Snow should continue through Tuesday night, then potentially change to a wintry mix. Snow showers taper off early Wednesday. While it's still too early to talk about specific snowfall amounts, a plow-able snow is looking possible.
We turn breezy Wednesday, then colder Thursday but with dry weather. Our next system comes in Friday with a chance for rain and some snow.
