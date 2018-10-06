SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are going to be riding a bit of a temperature roller coaster this weekend. We go from a cool, seasonable day on tap for today to warmer and more humid conditions for tomorrow.
High pressure will give us another dry, comfortable and seasonable day across western Mass today, but more clouds will be around as atmospheric moisture begins to increase thanks to an increasing southerly flow. Highs in the afternoon will rise into the middle and upper 60s with a light southerly breeze.
High pressure moves off to our southeast tonight and low level moisture will continue to build across southern New England. It will be a milder night with increasing humidity and patchy clouds. Sunday will feel more like summer as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 70s for the valley and dew points hit mid-60s at least. A cold front will be just to our north, draped over northern New England with scattered showers.
A cold front will slowly push southward Sunday, bringing more clouds and a few showers or sprinkles later in the day. This front will linger just to our south Monday and high pressure to our north will bring in a northeasterly breeze-which will produce a good amount of low clouds and cause cooler temps. However, in the upper levels, a ridge remains in control, so once the front moves back to the north Tuesday, our temps will go back up. Warm and humid weather is back Tuesday and Wednesday, then a front will bring showers and a change in air by the end of the week.
Today: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool. Highs: 62-66
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows: 51-55
Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, warmer, more humid. Chance PM showers. Highs: 74-78
