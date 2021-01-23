SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cold and blustery conditions stick around tonight and tomorrow. Winds will slacken off tomorrow night. There is the potential for snow on Tuesday but right now it looks like the storm remains to our south.
A breezy and cold night is on the way with lows dropping down into the upper single digits and lower teens Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 20s on Sunday with more sunshine, but we'll be waking up to negative wind chills. Winds will begin to diminish as we head into Sunday evening, with high pressure keeping us dry through Monday.
A storm will slide out of the Southwest then move through the Ohio River Valley Monday while the cold air eases for us. Highs will reach into the middle 30's with building clouds and less wind on Monday.
It looks as though high pressure to our north with deflect this system to our south, and out-to-sea. Right now it just looks like some light snow or snow showers on Tuesday followed by seasonable, dry conditions for the remainder of next week, as a second storm, later in the week pass well to our south. Might we get out of January with very little snow? It's looking possible!
Our first 5pm or later sunset occurs on January 28th as does our first full moon (The Wolf Moon) of 2021!
