SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The passing of a cold front Friday evening ushered in a shot of Arctic air. This weekend will be blustery and cold! It will at least be dry as northwesterly flow is generally a dry wind direction for us here in Western Mass, but unfortunately also a COLD one. Sustained winds will range 10-15mph today and Sunday, with gusts up to 25/30mph both days. With that, of course there is always a risk for some isolated power outages though the risk does remain low for most.
Expect increasing winds today with highs in the 20s, but wind chills in the single digits in the valley and near zero in the hills. Clouds will be mixed with sunshine, but cloud cover should decrease as the day goes on. Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 20s on Sunday with more sunshine, but we'll be waking up to negative wind chills. Winds will begin to diminish as we head into Sunday evening, with high pressure keeping us dry through Monday.
A storm will slide out of the Southwest then move through the Ohio River Valley Monday while the cold air eases for us. Highs will reach into the middle 30's with building clouds and less wind on Monday.
It looks as though high pressure to our north with deflect this system to our south, and out-to-sea. Right now it just looks like some light snow or snow showers on Tuesday followed by seasonable, dry conditions for the remainder of next week, as a second storm, later in the week pass well to our south. Might we get out of January with very little snow? It's looking possible!
Our first 5pm or later sunset occurs on January 28th as does our first full moon (The Wolf Moon) of 2021!
