SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings have been canceled for this evening…
A few snow showers linger into the early evening as our winter storm continues to wrap up. Little to no additional accumulation is expected. Most of western Mass picked up 4-8”, which was lower than forecast for many thanks to sleet arriving early after a good early morning snowfall.
Clouds hang tough early tonight, but skies will gradually clear out overnight with a light northwesterly breeze helping to dry things out. Temperatures get cold with lows falling into the upper single digits and low teens by Saturday morning. Travel with caution as untreated roads become icy.
Saturday will be a bright day with abundant sunshine thanks to building high pressure. Wind remains fairly light with a 5-10mph breeze, but temperatures remain cold with highs struggling to reach freezing.
An Arctic cold front will swing into New England Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the front, temperatures climb into the 30s with a healthy breeze and some sunshine. As the front comes through, more clouds roll in along with a few snow showers and maybe some squalls for the Berkshires. Wind shifts northwest and gusts could reach 20-40mph. Colder air dives in with the front and wind chills likely fall below 0 for Monday morning!
Monday will be clear and frigid across western Mass with highs in the lower to middle 20s. The good news is temperatures moderate fairly quick following Monday, but we do remain near and below normal for the first few days of March. A few fronts look to come through during the week, but not much wet weather is expected.
