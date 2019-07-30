SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Heat Advisory continues through 8pm for the Pioneer Valley and an Air Quality Alert continues through 11pm for most of western Mass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues through 9pm for Berkshire County.
Another hot one today with many in the valley hitting middle 90s this afternoon! Isolated showers and thunderstorms will gradually fizzle out after sunset this evening. A storm could become severe, especially in Berkshire County, with damaging wind gusts possible along with torrential rain.
Skies become mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling to around 70. It will be another muggy start Wednesday with good sunshine to start the day. Temperatures rise quickly and we may hit 90 again in the early afternoon before storms begin flaring up. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to western Mass Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is a marginal or low severe risk for an isolated storm with damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain is also a concern and could lead to isolated flooding. It will be a cloudier day across western Mass and the heat advisory is not expected to continue.
A cold front will be just to our east Thursday morning, so the day will likely begin with patchy clouds and lingering humidity in western Mass. However, as the front moves farther east throughout the day, drier air will move in. Dew points should drop into the 50s by Thursday afternoon, making the day feel more comfortable. It will still be a warm day with highs in the middle to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Warm and mainly dry weather takes over for the end of the week with sunshine likely Friday through Monday. It looks like a weak cold front may come into the area over the weekend, which may spark a stray shower or thunderstorm and bring some briefly higher humidity for a time, but impacts look low for now. Temperatures look to stay in the middle to upper 80s into early next week with seasonably cool nights. Shower chances return by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
