SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Most are waking up to a cold and frosty start today! Lows around 30 for many, but why? The current setup of clear skies and calm winds means that the atmosphere was primed for radiational cooling. Though the growing season has ended for most of us, there is a Frost Advisory in place for Western Hampden County through 9am this morning. If you're heading out the door early you will likely want a jacket and an ice scraper before temperatures rebound to around 60 by midafternoon with lighter winds and lots of sun. Some late clouds are possible.
A warming trend will start off the week and last all week long. Mid 60s on Monday, upper 60s through midweek, then around 70 to close out the week. That said, clouds will win out through most of the week. There could be a spot shower on Monday and Tuesday, especially the more NW your are. The best days of the week appear to be Wednesday and Thursday with highs nearing 70 along with mainly sunny skies.
Some showers seem possible at some point on Friday ahead of a cold front. The front will bring down temperatures to a much more seasonable level by next weekend with highs closer to 60.
We still could use a good dose of rain, but I am not seeing any significant rain events through the entire week....
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
