SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Wind Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 7pm today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Berkshire countyuntil 8pm today. Winds could gust to 55 mph at times with scattered power outages possible. 

We will near record low temps tonight with a continued gusty breeze in place. The current record low at Westover in Chicopee for Sunday morning is 27 set in 2016. Wind chills will again return to the teens and 20s Sunday morning! A Freeze Warning has been issued for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from midnight tonight until 8am Sunday morning. Make sure to cover up or bring in any sensitive vegetation. Mother’s Day is looking a bit nicer with dry weather on tap, but it will still be quite blustery with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Another weak storm will move by to our south on Monday, bringing us a chance for showers. The forecast has been tricky with this one as it could just miss us, but some light rain is looking possible. We turn dry and cooler Tuesday with a gusty breeze as high pressure begins building back in. As this high moves to the coast, our daytime temps will continue to rise through Thursday, but night time temps may dip below freezing. A warm front approaches Friday with some showers, but highs should end up around 70.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

(3) comments

Panzer9811
Panzer9811

Dear Mother Nature,

Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!

Thank you.

Couillon
Couillon

Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????

If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans

Couillon
Couillon

How you been Panzer?

