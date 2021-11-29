SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dry air continues to build in from the northwest tonight. We’ve kept a healthy breeze this evening, but wind should become lighter to nearly calm overnight. Skies continue to clear and temperatures fall to the upper teens to low 20s by sunrise.
After a cold and frosty morning with good sunshine to start the day, clouds roll back in. Tuesday looks quiet weather-wise with mostly cloudy skies, chilly temps, light breezes, and a low risk for flurries through the afternoon.
A few weak systems will move through New England over the next week with temperatures trending close to normal. Temperatures do moderate this week ahead of our next weather system, with near normal temperatures Wednesday and milder conditions Thursday.
Low pressure will bring a warm front through western Mass Wednesday night into Thursday morning with our next round of wet weather. Rain showers are most likely early Thursday, but some snow or a rain/snow mix may be seen briefly north of the Mass Pike, and especially the Rt. 2 corridor. Any snow should be short-lived as temperatures continue to warm. Breezy with occasional showers Thursday and highs rising to around 50 ahead of a strong cold front.
A cold front moves through Thursday evening, shifting wind out of the northwest and ushering in colder air. Friday will be blustery with below normal temperatures as highs likely stay in the 30s with wind gusts of 30-40mph. Snow showers are possible in the Berkshires and hills along with some sun for the valley. Another weak system passes by Saturday with a chance for flurries and snow showers, then a stronger storm is possible early next week. Rain and snow are possible for New England with a potential coastal low Monday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
