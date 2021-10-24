SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a frosty start to Sunday where many communities saw overnight temp readings reach the freezing mark, the sun will be in abundance to help temperatures climb back into the mid and upper 50s for an overall refreshing and pleasant Sunday.
Cloud cover does tick up later this afternoon ahead of a low pressure system and extending warm front that will pass through the region late tonight. Wide spread rain overnight will result in totals reaching a half inch for some and will taper off around mid morning on Monday. Skies remain overcast with temperatures in the mid 50s.
A second area of low pressure re-energizes Monday evening just off the coast in the mid-Atlantic and will clip southern New England. This event will bring back significant rain through much of western Mass, with some heavy downpours mixed in. It may also be a bit windy as well as this low pressure system migrates over the region, and some communities may see rain totals between 2 and 5 inches by the time the rain wraps up Wednesday afternoon, with localized flooding being a concern.
Thursday and Friday look to be fair weather days, with a mix of sun and clouds until another low pressure system approaches the region brining rain chances back into the picture. Showers may stick around for Halloween night but may clear up just in time for trick-or-treating!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
