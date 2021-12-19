SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It sure felt like winter out there today! Highs only topped out in the mid 30s with a breezy making it feel like the 20s through the day. Expect one of the coldest mornings of the season to start off the holiday week with temps around 10-15 degrees when you are heading off to work and school so bundle up!
Besides being cold Dry weather is in store for Monday and Tuesday. There a chance for a touch of light rain or snow showers mid week as a system may inch closer to us but in looks to be just a brush by which wouldn't lead to anything of impact.
White Christmas? Mother Nature looks to be playing games as there are a few quick systems that could impact the area with a touch of snow or rain later Christmas Eve (Friday) and Christmas Day (Saturday). We will closely monitor this forecast timeframe all week long.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
