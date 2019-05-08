SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another beautiful weather day in the books with highs this afternoon hitting upper 60s and even around 70 for many. High pressure remains in control, so this evening will remain dry and skies stay mostly clear.
Temperatures will get chilly overnight and lows should hit middle to upper 30s for many with a few lower 30s in the hills and Berkshires. The growing season has begun in eastern Hampshire County and Hampden County-a Frost Advisory has been issued for eastern Hampshire for widespread frost.
After a chilly morning, sunshine should help warm temperatures quickly. Some high, thin clouds will likely be around and those clouds thicken up throughout the afternoon. Highs return to the lower and middle 60s with skies turning cloudy by the end of the day.
Our next weather system is on the way for Friday and showers should begin in the morning with a passing warm front. Showers will be on and off for the rest of the day with occasional downpours and a few rumbles of thunder in the evening. Expect a breezy day with highs in the lower 60s.
Showers come to an end Friday night and a cold front will exit to our east Saturday morning. Early clouds should break up and we stay partly cloudy, brisk and seasonable in the afternoon. Clouds build back in Saturday night and low pressure passing south of New England will bring rain chances back for Sunday.
Timing of rain for Mother’s Day is still a bit uncertain, but rain is looking most likely by Sunday afternoon and ending Monday afternoon. Temperatures look to stay unseasonably cool with highs in the lower to middle 50s as an upper low passes overhead. Unsettled, cool weather continues Tuesday, then a warming trend is on tap for the second half of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.