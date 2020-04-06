SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a beautiful April day here in western Mass with many reaching 60s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Clear skies will help temps drop into the 40s later this evening, but it stays brisk. Wind lightens overnight and clouds increase ahead of a little disturbance, but dry weather continues. By dawn, many will be in the 30s, but above freezing.
Clouds decrease early Tuesday and we will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. High pressure passing to our south will keep the air quite dry again and with a gusty west breeze at times, expect another day of enhanced fire danger. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with clouds eventually taking over Tuesday night.
After a stretch of fair weather, we shift into more of an unsettled and cool weather pattern for the rest of the week. A period of rain is likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as quick-moving low passes by. A few tenths of an inch of rain is expected in the morning, then skies remain mostly cloudy with highs back to the lower 50s.
The next system will approach Thursday with low pressure passing to our north. Rain becomes likely after Noon as a cold front moves into western Mass. We will see a breezy, damp and cool day. Behind the cold front, skies partially clear for Friday. Low pressure strengthens significantly to our northeast, keeping western Mass chilly and windy. Only a few rain showers and hill town snow showers are expected here, but Maine is looking at a potential blizzard!
High pressure returns to start the weekend, bringing sunshine and seasonable temps for Saturday. A southwesterly flow kicks in Sunday, which may help bring temps up to around 60, but rain returns Sunday night into Monday morning.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
