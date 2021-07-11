SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a nice day on Saturday, the rain has returned to close out the weekend and will be with us 9onn and off) Through most of the upcoming week unfortunately. There is a chance for some thunderstorms on Monday but biggest threat here is flooding with so many rivers and streams near flood stage or just below from all of the recent rain. Because of that, A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area through Monday evening.
The Monday morning commute will be a soggy one, you may want to allow for some extra time and watch out for ponding or localized flooding on roadways especially in low lying areas or near bodies of water. The heaviest of the precip likely will be along the MA/NH/VT borders where a pretty impressive setup is in place in by July standards in terms of moisture and strong scale forcing. Rainfall amounts will decrease sharply southward, but still another solid 1-2" expected for most. If a slight shift occurs in where the heaviest rain axis sets up, there is the potential for even more rain locally. The timing seems to be for a morning round of heavy rain followed by a bit of a break before more downpours/storms come through during the evening. A near-washout is possible.
Keep that rain gear handy! Our unsettled weather pattern unfortunately does continue. Daily isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely though aside from Monday no washouts are expected for now. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Monday and Tuesday as north-northeasterly breezes will keep us firmly parked in the 70s. We'll see a mid-late week warm up with the return of southerly flow come Wednesday. But as temperatures rise back into the 80s to near 90 degrees, humidity will be back on the rise too. A summer like feel will return to Western Mass by the weekend, with oppressive 70+ degree dew points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.