SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While it's a dry start this morning the dry weather will not last as showers will move in later this morning. There is a Flood Warning for the Connecticut River at Thompsonville into Tuesday afternoon. Some lowland flooding is possible in Agawam and Longmeadow.
Some early sun will quickly give way to increasing clouds this morning. Low pressure will pass to our south, bringing a light rain to the valley-meanwhile, the hills and Berkshires above 1500 feet may see some snow showers! This time of year, it takes a very heavy snow for it to stick and accumulate, so if there’s any accumulation-it would be light and in the Berkshires. Rain ends this evening with clearing skies and temps fall to around freezing by Monday morning.
We begin the work week with a little sunshine Monday as high pressure builds to our northwest. This should allow temps to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s-still below normal for late April. High clouds build and our unsettled pattern continues with showers moving back in Monday night. Lows Monday night will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Our weather pattern will remain unsettled Tuesday-Friday with shower chances each day. It will not be raining all the time and there will be dry periods but you will want to keep the umbrella handy. We will dry out as we head towards next weekend.
