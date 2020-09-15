SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be cool and pleasant with highs in the 60s under a cloudless, but at times smoky sky. The smoke from the wildfires out west has caught a ride, on strong westerly winds at mid-levels of the atmosphere, rotating around high pressure, and has moved into the Northeast. The sky taking on a milky appearance thanks to the smoke streaming across the of the atmosphere. The smoke made for a pretty sunrise and sunset and will also help to obscure the sun. Since the smoke is up some 15 thousand feet in the sky it will not affect the air quality in a big way, so an Alert has not been issued. Tomorrow the upper level flow will turn into the Southwest and the sky will likely clear of smoke.
Meanwhile, the tropics remain very active with 4 named storms in progress! Sally, which remains a hurricane will make landfall along the Gulf coast near Mobile, AL tonight. We will be watching this system to see if it bring any beneficial rain to New England, but right now it looks to get pushed out-to-sea thanks to a strong cold front moving through the Northeast.
Here in western Mass, our temperatures begin to rise tomorrow as high pressure moves offshore and our breeze shifts to the south. We remain very dry and comfortable tomorrow with an increasing breeze. Temperatures will average about 8-10 milder tomorrow putting readings into the middle and upper 70's. More clouds build Thursday as a cold front inches closer from the north. A shower is possible later in the day or a night as the front drops south. Tropical moisture hits the Mid-Atlantic Friday, but thanks to the cold front push south we may not see much at all. Friday is a bit uncertain, but as of now it looks as though rain passes out-to-sea.
Any showers and clouds that impact southern New England Friday look to be short-lived and gone by the evening. Skies turn sunny Saturday and look to stay that way for the weekend. Another trough building into the Northeast will bring another shot of cool, dry air. Highs over the weekend look to return to the 60s with overnight lows possibly falling into the 30s.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
