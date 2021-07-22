SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today turned out to be a pleasant day despite the presence of some diurnal clouds. Temperatures ran in the upper 70s and lower 80s with dew points running in the 50s.
It will be clear and comfortably cool again tonight with temperatures back down into the 50's. Another great night for sleeping. You can keep the windows open and let in the fresh air.
The comfortable conditions stick around through Saturday before humidity returns on Sunday. Overall tomorrow is looking good, however an upper level disturbance will bring a couple of showers and storms into western Mass. in the afternoon. We are not expecting severe storms however storms may produce heavy rain and hail especially with plenty of cool air aloft. High temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 70's with dew points staying in the 50's. Skies will clear tomorrow evening setting us up for another cool, comfortable overnight with readings back into the 50's by Saturday morning.
The weekend will start beautiful with lots of sunshine. Highs will reach near 80 with low levels of humidity.
Low pressure will head our way for Sunday. A warm front may bring a few morning showers or a period of rain followed by some sun then a few late day storms with the approach of a cold front. The front may stall over the area to start next week with muggy conditions and an isolated storm before things dry out for Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.