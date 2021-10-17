SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Summer yesterday, fall today! Highs only reached the lower 60s for most with sun and clouds with some showers as well. With a cold pool of air aloft and daytime heating, the showers popped up in some towns. This will likely be the case as we start the week as well.
Temperatures will dip into the the low 40s overnight and the work week starts with the coolest day of the week! Temperatures will only climb up into the mid and upper 50s on Monday with breezy conditions remaining, and the possibility of a spot shower once again in the afternoon. Monday night lows can result in some areas falling into the mid 30s, resulting in the first frost of the season!
A trough will begin to lift mid-week, allowing for temperatures to climb back to the upper 60s with much of the work week seeing dry conditions and partly sunny skies.
As we approach the weekend, a low pressure system with a cold front extending to the south will bring rain chances into the area late Friday and into Saturday, although it doesn't loom too impressive as of now. A cool weekend is expected with highs in the 50s and low 60s.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.