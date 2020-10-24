SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a beautiful week with above seasonable temperatures, we will be heading into slightly below seasonable conditions for the week ahead. A cold front comes through this evening and this week features a shift to northerly flow. Quite the change from the southerly flow which kept us on the warmer side this past week. With that, temperatures bottom out this evening in the 30s which is actually seasonable (36) for this time of year!
Mostly clear skies this evening. This set up allows for some radiational cooling to take place. Springfield/Metro area is expected to stay in the mid 30's but cooler locations such as higher elevations and hill towns will likely bottom out in the low 30s. With the growing season ended, frost advisories and freeze warnings will no longer be issued but some locations could approach freezing.
We wake up to clear skies and plenty of sunshine, with temperatures eventually rebounding into the mid 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase in the later part of the day but high pressure is in control tomorrow. Dew points drop off from 50s today into the 30s tomorrow so it will feel much less muggy than today.
Scattered rain chances move in overnight Sunday into Monday. Certainly not a washout or a drought busting blockbuster event, but it will be a cloudy and damp start to the work week. Isolated shower chances stick around on Tuesday, but Monday is looking to be the more appreciable of the two days. Temperatures stay slightly below seasonable (58) through the end of the week.
Wednesday, high pressure is back in control and it will be drier and milder with some breaks of sunshine. Shower chances return Thursday into Friday. Foliage has begun to fade to the north and west, but remains in peak conditions for most of Hampden and Hampshire counties. Drought conditions can be known to impact vibrancy of colors and peak times, though this year has turned out to be some of the best and beautiful yet. Get out there this week and enjoy it while you can before the colors start to fade in the weeks to come!
Hurricane Epsilon currently a category 1 and passing well off the coast, with its outer rain bands roughly 75 miles out to sea from Cape Cod. Rough seas expected along the coastline, but any much needed rain stayed off to our east. Tropical Depression 28 has formed off the western coast of Cuba with a tropical storm watch in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba. If named, this storm would become Zeta which places us tied for most named storms in history with 2005. The current trajectory has this storm headed toward the gulf coast and will be closely monitored.
Past Zeta is uncharted territory, and warmer sea surface temperatures could actually extend hurricane season past its normal end. A developing La Nina also favors improvement for drought conditions in New England.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
