SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Change has arrived! A beautiful start to Sunday is underway. 50s and low 60s, low humidity, and clear skies. Much different compared to Saturday morning where it was extremely humid with showers around.
Sunday will certainly be the pick of the weekend. Top 10 summer weather day potential!
Highs in the lower 80's, but dew points will settle into the 40's and lower 50's. There may be some clouds around on Sunday, but it is looking like a beautiful day to do any of your favorite summertime activities.
The cooler and less humid air mass sticks around through Monday. Then, expect an uptick in humidity, temperatures, and storm chances mid to late week as the high pressure system moves off the coast, ushering in a chance in air mass. Unlike last week though, no intense heat! Highs may struggle to reach 90 although it will be very humid once again. While no washouts are expected at this time, there is a chance for some downpours
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
