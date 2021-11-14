SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Drier and colder air moved in overnight behind the passing cold front yesterday with many of you waking up to temperatures around the 30 degree mark.
Sunday will remain on the cool side with temperatures slowly working up to the upper 40s and possible a few communities settling around 50 a high temperature, mainly due to the cool, dry air mass and increasing clouds that will fill up the skies as Sunday progresses. Winds will remain relatively light today but the next low pressure system will race through the region overnight, passing mostly to the north but is expected to bring another round of showers and snow flurries that may coat the grass and car surfaces when you wake up Monday morning!
It will remain chilly to start the work week with temperatures staying in the upper 40s for both Monday and Tuesday, but by Tuesday, breezy conditions return with gusts up to 20mph, making it feel cooler than on paper!
Temperatures moderate Wednesday and continue to climb Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This front should bring a few showers Thursday evening, then cooler, direr air returns Friday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
