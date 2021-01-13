SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will be another quiet day across western Mass, but hopefully not as blah. Clouds will still stick around, but we should see at least some sunshine to brighten things up. Wind remain remain light throughout the day and high temperatures climb back into the middle and upper 30s for most.
A trough over the Northeast will keep our weather fairly cloudy, for the next several days. An upper level disturbance will swing across New England tomorrow, that may bring a few snow and rain showers across the area. This may lead to some coating across the hills, but this is not going to amount to much, just another blah day.
A strong storm affecting the Pacific Northwest will make its way across the northern part of the county over the next couple of days arriving here Friday night, but we'll see plenty of clouds Friday out ahead of this system with temperatures still around 40. With not much cold air in place and a primary storm track conducive to bringing in milder air it's still looking like mainly rain for the valley, but some snow in the hill is still possible.
Rain showers get going Friday evening then blossom into a steady rain in the valley, but it may be just cold enough in the hills for some wet snow there with some accumulation in the hills and Berkshire where a plowable snowfall is possible. The bulk of the precipitation will fall Friday night into Saturday morning. The valley could pick up between 1/2" to 1" of rain fall.
Once low pressure moves out of New England, skies should partially clear out for Sunday with a lingering breeze. It will be blustery and seasonable for MLK Day and into the middle of next week.
