SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a beautiful start to the weekend our weather pattern is about to change. Shower chances will increase starting Sunday afternoon with temperatures returning closer to seasonable levels for much of this week.
A cloudy, but mild start to Sunday with overnight lows bottoming out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Today starts mostly dry, but foggy with perhaps passing pockets of drizzle at times. Visibility may be a concern on and off this week, so you may want to plan for extra travel time and also keep the rain gear handy.
Our upper air pattern changes, but the “traffic jam” continues. This time, we're on the less desirable side of the set-up. Numerous upper level lows will be affecting our area this week, bringing cooler, more seasonable temperatures and considerable cloudiness. We also have some wet weather to talk about (finally) and shower chances are looking on multiple days this week.
Skies look mainly cloudy Sunday with showers becoming more likely later in the day. Models are trending a bit lighter with rain totals and some may not see any rain until Sunday night! For the first batch of rain, it's looking like a tenth to quarter inch is expected for us. Though next week features unsettled weather, the general theme for now is that the precipitation is disorganized. Meaning that it will come in the way of widely scattered showers or drizzle from time to time, but at this point only light amounts are expected.
After today, our next system looks to pass on Tuesday/Wednesday, with another possible system approaching on Thursday/Friday. Something we'll be tracking and watching closely!
